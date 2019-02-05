Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) continues to develop its home healthcare activity in Europe with the acquisition of Sleep Health SA and Megamed AG, two historic players in this sector and based in Switzerland. Air Liquide, Europe's leader in home healthcare, strengthens its position in a growing market within a mature healthcare system.

Founded in 2003, Sleep Health SA is a nationwide player that offers home healthcare services for patients who suffer from sleep apnea. As for Megamed AG, the company has been present in the Swiss market for nearly 50 years, specializing in ventilation and support for patients who suffer from respiratory failure. Air Liquide will build on the quality of existing teams to pursue the development of these business activities.

Present in Switzerland for many years via its subsidiary Carbagas, Air Liquide supplies the medical gas needs of both hospitals and patients at home. These two acquisitions thus reinforce and diversify its home healthcare offering and enable Air Liquide to directly serve more than 3,000 new patients. In addition, Air Liquide will benefit from the complementarity of Sleep Health SA's presence in French-speaking Switzerland and in German-speaking Switzerland for Megamed AG, as well as from the well-established relationships these companies have with physicians, hospitals, and private insurers.

Thus Air Liquide continues its dynamic expansion of the home healthcare business across Europe by strengthening its positions or entering new markets and developing support for new diseases.

François Jackow, member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee, supervising Healthcare activities, stated: "We are happy to welcome the teams from Sleep Health SA and from Megamed AG to the Air Liquide Group. Their expertise and their knowledge of the Swiss market, combined with the expertise of Air Liquide, will allow us to better address the needs of patients and healthcare professionals alike. With these acquisitions, Air Liquide is pursuing the development of its home healthcare business in the Swiss market, which shows high potential. These acquisitions, which strengthen our positioning in a growing European market, are consistent with our development strategy in the Health activity."

Air Liquide Healthcare

Supplies medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and specialty ingredients.

In 2017, it served over 15,000 hospitals and clinics and more than 1.5 million patients at home throughout the world. The Group's Healthcare business reached €3,401 million in revenues in 2017, with the support of its 16,500 employees

The Home Healthcare Business

Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy better quality of life and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 45% of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2017

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

