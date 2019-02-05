

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L) reported profit before tax of 72.4 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2018 compared to 70.3 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the company increased to 60.2 million pounds from 59.6 million pounds. Earnings per share was 25.5 pence compared to 26.7 pence. Adjusted EPRA EPS was up 7.5% to 14.3 pence, for the fiscal year.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 433.0 million pounds from 318.6 million pounds, a year ago.



The Group will pay a final dividend of 4.0 pence per share, to be paid on 4 April 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 8 March 2019. This brings the total dividend for 2018 to 7.1 pence per share, marking an increase of 13.1% compared to last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX