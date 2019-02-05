

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L), a supplier of technology and resources to the educational sector, reported Tuesday that its statutory profit before tax for the year ended 30 November 2018 rose to 21.0 million pounds from 14.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit after tax for the year increased to 16.9 million pounds or 20.6 pence from 12.9 million pounds or 15.7 pence per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 25.8 pence, compared to 21.2 pence last year.



Group revenue increased 19 percent to 221.0 million pounds from 185.9 million pounds a year ago, supported by the full year benefit of the acquisition of Consortium and 2 percent underlying growth when excluding Consortium revenues.



The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 5.70 pence per share which would constitute, at 7.60 pence per share in total, an increase of 15 percent over the prior year.



