

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group Plc. (OCDO.L) reported that its loss before tax for the 52 weeks ended 2 December 2018 widened to 44.4 million pounds, from the prior year loss of 9.8 million pounds. This was primarily driven by continued investment in future, the increased depreciation charge from new CFCs and the IFRS 15 impact on timing of Solutions revenue recognition.



Loss for the period widened to 44.9 million pounds from 8.3 million pounds in the prior year. Loss per share were 6.87 pence, compared to a loss of 1.39 pence in the previous year.



Revenue grew by 12.3% to 1.60 billion pounds from last year's 1.42 billion pounds, due to an increase in the average number of orders a week and fees earned from our partnerships.



The company expects capital expenditure in 2019 to be about 350 million pounds which mainly comprises the roll out of new equipment directly related to Solutions partners, expansion of UK based CFCs, continuing investment in our infrastructure and technology solutions, and additional investment in new vehicles to support business growth and the replacement of vehicles coming to the end of their five year financing contracts.



