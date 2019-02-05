BioInvent CSO to Present F.I.R.S.T. Discovery Platform at SLAS2019

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2019 BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) announces today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Björn Frendéus, will hold a presentation about its phenotypic discovery platform F.I.R.S.T. at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2019 meeting in Washington, D.C. for professionals in the life science industry.

Identification of novel targets, pathways and drugs to help boost activity of and overcome resistance to currently available drugs provide a formidable challenge to improve cancer patient survival. BioInvent has developed F.I.R.S.T.TM, which uses primary patient cells, immune competent- and humanized experimental models, and a human recombinant antibody library, to identify clinically relevant target-antibody pairs in an integrated manner.

"It is a great pleasure and privilege to be invited to explain our unique discovery platform to so many distinguished industry colleagues at SLAS2019," says Björn Frendéus, CSO of BioInvent. "This talk will introduce and exemplify how F.I.R.S.T.TM has been used to successfully identify multiple target-antibody pairs that modulate key pathways critical to overcome immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. The focus will be on complementary strategies to identify novel Treg pathways, and overcoming antibody drug resistance."

The fully integrated patient-centric drug discovery platform combines an unbiased translational discovery approach with patient primary cells and immune-competent animal models. The technology platform consists of the n-CoDeR antibody library and the F.I.R.S.T.TM development tool. The platform has been validated by Pfizer and is used in a collaboration program focused on tumor-associated myeloid cells.

Presentation details:

Track: Biologics Discovery

Podium Presentation

Session: Phenotypic selections and novel assays to enable biologics discovery (10:30 AM - 12:30 PM)

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM (EST)

Room: 146C



About BioInvent





