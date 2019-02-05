City-Center Locations Support Client and Staff Growth in Key Local Markets

HRS, the leading Global Hotel Solutions provider, is expanding its presence in two vibrant European city centers. Building upon a successful 2018 that featured several major multi-national client signings, HRS is adding staff on multiple continents to serve its growing client roster. New offices supporting corporations in Benelux and France are timely in 2019, as companies with significant hotel expenditures navigate increasing rates (S&P Global projects hotel rate increases in the "high single digits" in Benelux and France) and the evolving ramifications of Brexit negotiations.

HRS, the global corporate hotel services leader, opened new offices in Amsterdam and Paris to better serve its growing multi-national client roster. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Amsterdam office opened on 21 January. Located in the UP waterfront building in the "Silicon Island" area of the city, the office is just minutes from the Amsterdam Central train station and its six trains every hour to Schiphol Airport. The renovated ground floor office serves as a hub for clients and hotel partners that HRS works with in Benelux.

HRS has an extensive history in France. The company has served corporate clients and individual business travelers across France for decades, and has had an office in Paris since 2006. HRS' recent surge of clients in the region, including the signing of Toulouse-based Airbus in October 2018, drove the company to secure a larger office which opened in January.

HRS' new Paris office is located in the La Défense district, where 15 of the world's largest 50 companies have offices. HRS is located at the Tour Initiale Building on the fourth floor. The office can accommodate 100 employees, with 1000 square meters of desks and meeting space.

"Our regional and global growth is attracting new clients and a diverse collection of knowledgeable new employees. These factors drive our investments in these great facilities," said Chris Crowley, Vice President of EMEA Enterprise Solutions for HRS. "As we recruit more professionals to serve our growing client roster of corporations and hotels, these centrally-located offices will serve as touchpoints for productive meetings and creative lodging strategies that help companies optimize their hotel spend."

About HRS

HRS simplifies business travel. Corporate travel managers and business travelers around the world trust HRS to find the best accommodation and simplify all processes related to their business travel. In addition to professional hotel sourcing and the negotiation of corporate rates with hotels, HRS optimizes paperless payment of hotel accommodation and meetings, as well as automated invoice processing. More than 3,000 multinational corporations rely on HRS Global Hotel Solutions. Customers include global Fortune 500 companies, including Google, Siemens, Alibaba, China Mobile and Volkswagen. HRS pursues clear goals: savings for companies and high traveler satisfaction. Founded in Cologne in 1972, HRS today has more than 1,500 employees in more than 35 offices worldwide including Berlin, London, Milan, Mumbai, New York, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Warsaw. Clients and business travelers benefit from HRS' global network combined with local market expertise. Further information atcorporate.hrs.com.

Contacts:

Michael Brophy

HRS Global Media Relations

+1 214-356-4326

michael.brophy@hrs.com

Bjoern Zimmer

HRS Communications

+ 49 221 2077-5104

presse@hrs.de

Lucie De Antoni

Marketing Communications Manager

HRS France

+33 141 344 842

lucie.deantoni@hrs.com