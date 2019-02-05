Clarivate Analytics Launches Cortellis Cloud to Accelerate R&D Innovation

Advanced technology platform enables greater interoperability, connectivity and collaboration across the development lifecycle

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launched Cortellis Cloud, an integrated, scalable technology platform that serves as a single point of access to Cortellis, the company's suite of life science intelligence solutions. Along with hosting Cortellis, Cortellis Cloud supports direct feeds of industry-leading R&D content to customers and partners along with cloud applications that enable integration of Cortellis content into partner and third-party applications.

With the exponential proliferation of data and an increasingly complex development landscape, drug, device and diagnostic researchers need more efficient and effective methods to collect, analyze and apply information across the entire R&D lifecycle. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cortellis Cloud enables integrated data models that support seamless connectivity across Cortellis solutions, enhancing collaboration via access to on-demand, enterprise-wide R&D intelligence.

Cortellis Cloud harmonizes datapoints from thousands of sources within a single unified platform, making it the industry's richest resource for data-driven insights and advanced analytics for Life Science professionals. New Cortellis features and additional data assets will be rapidly deployed as they become available, making it easy for users to immediately adopt the latest content and product enhancements. Through the platform, Cortellis delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and advanced intelligence solutions powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

"Cortellis Cloud allows us to ingest, integrate, synthesize and share high volumes of information from a variety of sources and in disparate formats," says Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences, Clarivate Analytics. "This means we can better support our customers and alliance partners via a secure, single point of access to the entire continuum of Cortellis solutions, applications and data sets. By applying Cortellis intelligence - whether through licensed subscriptions, direct data feeds or API-enabled integration - our customers gain significant operating efficiencies and can confidently make the data-driven decisions required to accelerate pharmaceutical and medical device/diagnostic innovation."

The expertly-curated content in Cortellis spans drug discovery through IND and NDA submission and includes scientific, patent, regulatory, clinical trial and commercial intelligence. Key applications include:



Cortellis Competitive Intelligence , Cortellis Deals Intelligence, and Cortellis Trials Intelligence: Includes intelligence to enable data-driven business development and portfolio strategy decisions using insights spanning 70,000+ pipeline targets, 90,000+ deals and 325,000 clinical trials.





About Cortellis

Cortellis gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data. This industry-leading solution curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle - from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. In 2017, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

Forward-Looking Statements

