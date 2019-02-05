UST Global Certified as a 'Top Employer for the Year 2019' in USA, UK, Mexico and Spain

UST Global has been officially certified by the Top Employers Institute for the company's excellence in employee conditions

This certification makes UST Global a Top Employer in all of its major locations in four continents

The recognition is testament to UST Global's continued efforts for being an employer of choice

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA has been officially certified as a 'Top Employer for the year 2019' in USA, UK, Mexico and Spain by the Top Employers Institute. The certification is based on an annual in-depth research by the Top Employers Institute on the company's excellence in employee conditions.

"We are thrilled to be officially certified as a Top Employer in four more geographies, following our recent certification of India, Malaysia and Philippines locations. This recognition is testament to our continued efforts on building UST Global an employer of choice," said Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global. He further added, "My sincere gratitude to all our passionate associates worldwide who strive together, as a team, to enrich the world of work. We hope to continue raising the bar."

Top Employers are organizations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies.

UST Global earned the certification as a Top Employer as its employee offerings across all measured criteria surpassed the required level. The Top Employers Institute assessed UST Global's employee offerings around Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Workforce Planning, Career & Succession Management, On-Boarding, Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development, Culture, and Performance Management.

This global Certification Program has certified and recognized more than 1300 Top Employers in more than 115 countries/regions across five continents. As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through their global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organizations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

