BGL BNP Paribas' Josselin Hébert and Personetics' Benjamin Malka to Present a Roadmap to Self-Driving Finance at IN BANQUE 2019

IN BANQUE 2019 will be held in Paris, 7 February

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Self-Driving Finance will be the topic of a joint presentation by Josselin Hébert, Head of Business Innovation & Digital Change at BGL BNP Paribas, and Benjamin Malka from Personetics at IN BANQUE 2019.

Self-Driving Finance offers a novel way to simplify financial decision-making - using AI to safely and effortlessly guide consumers and businesses towards their financial goals. Using self-driving finance capabilities, banks are able to provide retail, small business and wealth management customers with varying degrees of guidance in managing their finances, ranging from real-time insights to personalized recommendations and automated money management.

Presentation details:

4:00 pm - Towards Self-Driving Finance

From assistance to automated management, how to use artificial intelligence to simplify financial decisions and guide customers?

Topics covered in the presentation will include:

What can banks do to position themselves as the go-to provider for financial guidance in a world dominated by AI-powered services?

What can we learn from the experience of banks that already use artificial intelligence to simplify financial decisions and guide customers?

How do customers respond to AI-powered guidance? (based on data from real customers using AI banking solutions today)

IN BANQUE Event details:

Date: 7 February, 2019 09:00-18:00

Location: IN BANQUE 2019 takes place in the Capital 8 - 32 rue Monceau - 75008 PARIS

Registration: Click here for registration or contact Personetics for a special discount code

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform.

Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 50 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics now counts among its customers 4 of the top 5 US banks and 4 of the top 6 banks in Europe, as well as other leading innovative banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Self-Driving Finance is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.