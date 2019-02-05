Sonic Foundry, Inc.: Sonic Foundry Demos Latest Release of Mediasite at ISE 2019

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE Stand 11-F140 - Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCQB: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced the latest innovations to its Mediasite Video Platform. Updates include enhanced collaborative video capture solutions, real-time video monitoring and DVR capabilities, a caption editor and easily accessible video for any training room, huddle room or classroom.

"Training rooms and classrooms are more collaborative than ever and need a video solution that not only captures all that knowledge but also manages it, mines the data and intelligently routes it via customized playlists for each user," said Rob Lipps, EVP, Sonic Foundry. "That's the value of Mediasite - it's creating secure, robust educational videos verses just a flat video file. As demand for video continues to rise, the possibilities to scale video deployments with Mediasite are endless."

Capture meetings, trainings and classes with new video solutions

Comprehensive video and web conference capture with Mediasite Join. Live streaming capabilities, integration with Skype for Business and support for the widely-used SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) video conferencing standard are the latest features in Mediasite Join, the solution that automatically records and manages everything said and shown during meetings and online classes. Join, available on-premises as an appliance or in Mediasite Video Cloud, records conference calls placed on platforms like Zoom, Polycom, Vidyo and Cisco via H.323. Join also integrates with Pexip to record conferences taking place over proprietary conferencing platforms. By simply being a participant on the call, Join can replace various systems that archive calls because it creates a much more accessible, secure and data-rich presentation than the single-stream recordings from conferencing technologies. Skype for Business and SIP calls in Join are currently available with a cloud deployment.

Create and share video on any device.Mediasite Desktop Recorder, the easy-to-use personal capture software offered as part of My Mediasite, allows employees, faculty, students, etc. to record screencasts and video from any device. From creating several simultaneous video streams to the latest My Mediasite capabilities - capturing audio-only or video-only - users can record with the click of a button. A streamlined interface speeds up the video creation process with seamless sharing and publishing capabilities.

Plug-and-play capture. The Mediasite RL Mini provides automated capture in a compact, affordable device. Users simply plug in their laptop and camera and start a class or meeting anywhere. The latest version includes the ability to monitor audio locally.



Centralized video capture and real-time monitoring



Monitor video deployments in real time. Mediasite Monitor helps users manage large deployments, keeping track of and controlling one to hundreds of Mediasite Recorders simultaneously. The real-time monitoring eliminates latency. Users can preview video, adjust and listen to audio via the WebRTC protocol, all in real time.

AV Over IP Streaming.The latest integration between Mediasite capture appliances and NewTek's NDI IP Standard allows for the most efficient streaming video production. It allows for high-quality video, audio and metadata to be transferred between devices over a local area network, creating a more flexible video transmission to a centrally-connected location.

Speech-to-text integration

A new caption editor and integration with speech-to-text technology creates more searchable, accessible videos and deeper insights into video data. Mediasite has full content search for everything said and shown in many languages, automatically indexing it and removing vocal pauses for cleaner transcripts.

Interactivity and enhanced playback

Mediasite channels are the latest way to curate, watch, interact with and share videos. With deep engagement features and powerful search, users can create customized video playlists in My Mediasite. A YouTube-like interface supports continuous playback of video and automatically aggregates related content.

New deep engagement features like quizzing, annotations, commenting and polling help instructors and trainers measure progress and give real-time feedback. Plus, social streaming capabilities via Real-Time Messaging Protocol allows Mediasite to directly stream to Facebook and YouTube while simultaneously streaming to Mediasite, an effective way to increase reach by sharing select videos with the public.

The latest release of Mediasite adds digital video recording (DVR) capabilities for seeking and pausing live webcasts.

The company is showcasing these updates this week at Integrated Systems Europe 2019, stand #11-F140.

Trusted by 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundryquickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.comand @mediasite.

© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Relations:

Nicole Wise, Director of Communications

920.226.0269

nicolew@sonicfoundry.com