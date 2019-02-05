GridGain Systems: GridGain Unveils Support Offering for Apache Ignite

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced GridGain Basic Support , the first support offering specifically designed for Apache Ignite users. GridGain Support for Apache Ignite enables companies with new or existing Apache Ignite deployments to access the deep expertise of GridGain's support engineers to troubleshoot performance or reliability issues and identify configuration optimizations, workarounds or software patches to improve the performance of their Ignite environment.

The GridGain subscription-based support service includes timely web and email access to GridGain's support engineering staff via the GridGain Support Portal. GridGain Basic Support also includes a two-hour initial consultation to review the customer's current environment and identify opportunities for performance or reliability improvements. In addition to identifying opportunities for improvements, GridGain's experts help troubleshoot Apache Ignite bugs or product limitations and suggest workarounds or existing software patches.

GridGain developed the software that became Apache Ignite, donating the original code to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. Apache Ignite, one of the fastest ASF projects to graduate to top level status, is now a top 5 ASF project in terms of contributions and dev-list activity and is downloaded millions of times annually. GridGain engineers have been leading contributors to the Apache Ignite code base and community since the original donation.

Companies putting Apache Ignite into production can also engage with GridGain for consulting services and training. Expert GridGain consultants are available on a short or long-term basis to assist with designing architectures for new applications, reviewing the architecture of existing applications, performance optimizations, proof of concepts, third-party integrations, interim staffing or related services. Training is available through GridGain Professional Services.

GridGain Support for Apache Ignite is affordably priced at $2,500 per year per compute unit (4 cores and 16GB of RAM).

"Over the past four years, Apache Ignite has become the de facto open source platform for distributed in-memory computing - essential technology for high performance and highly scalable applications," said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. "Corporations across all industries have turned to in-memory computing to power their digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives, leading to tens of thousands of Apache Ignite deployments worldwide. With today's announcement, GridGain now offers these organizations access to the world's most experienced Apache Ignite professionals to ensure production-quality results."

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

