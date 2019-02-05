Olvi Oyj: Olvi plc: Notification of Managers' Transactions

OLVI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Olvi plc: Notification of Managers' Transactions

Olvi Group's Board of Directors has launched a share-based incentive plan for key personnel on their meeting on 26 November 2018. The performance period of the plan is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The plan includes approximately 50 key employees. Olvi plc acquired treasury shares on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2018 during the period of 11 December 2018 to 17 January 2019. The key employees have subscripted the shares from the company on the average price of the acquisition.

By virtue of the decision, shares have been subscripted as follows:

Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer: Multanen Lauri Person's position within the issuer: Production Director Name of issuer: Olvi plc Issuer's LEI code: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55 Notification type: Initial notification Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190201215741_4 Transaction date: 01.02.2019 Nature of the transaction: OTHER (participating to share-based incentive plan, subscription of shares) Instrument: SHARE Instrument identification: OLVAS ISIN code of instrument: FI0009900401 Transaction details: Volume: 1500 Unit price: 32.35470 euro Number of transactions: 1 Aggregated transactions: Volume: 1500 Average price: 32.35470 euro



OLVI PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc

Phone +358 290 00 1050, +358 400 203 600