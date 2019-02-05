Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2018

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Telephone conference

The Year-end report will be presented on Thursday, 14 February at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-505-583-53.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1917079-1/67B9007C6973787EA4F8A7662972F80D?partnerref=rss-events

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO

+46-40-106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

Duni.com

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 5 February 2019 at 09:30 hrs CET.

