TOKYO, Feb 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, announced the status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporation Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Corporation Act, which was resolved at the board of directors meeting on October 31, 2018.1. Type of shares repurchased: Common stock2. Total number of shares repurchased: 69,000 shares3. Total cost of shares repurchased: 328,181,300 yen4. Acquisition period: January 1 to January 31, 2019Note:1. Details of the resolution concerned with acquisition of its own shares approved at the board of directors meeting held on October 31, 2018(a) Type of shares to be purchased: Common stock(b) Total number of shares to be purchased: Up to 6,000,000 shares; (0.76% of total outstanding shares)(c) Total cost of shares to be purchased: Up to 30,000,000,000 yen(d) Acquisition period: November 1, 2018 to March 31, 20192. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors meeting held on October 31, 2018:(a) Total number of shares repurchased: 3,351,510 shares(b) Aggregate repurchased amount: 15,913,538,780 yenAbout DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has approximately 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.Visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.