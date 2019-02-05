

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final composite PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final composite PMI for January.



Ahead of these data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1416 against the greenback, 125.46 against the yen, 1.1413 against the franc and 0.8757 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



