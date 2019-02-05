Immersive Exhibition Space Demonstrates How the Fusion of 5G, IoT, AI and Smart Platforms Will Create a Better Future; Includes Interactive Experiences from Google, Huawei, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and Turkcell/Lifecell Digital

The GSMA Innovation City will return to MWC19 inviting visitors to experience how mobile connectivity is positively impacting society and helping to create a better future for businesses and citizens alike. The immersive exhibition space, which is now in its fifth year and welcomed over 30,000 people in 2018, will place a particular focus on the theme of 'Intelligent Connectivity' or the combination of 5G networks, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and smart platforms. There will be over one hundred interactive demonstrations from over forty companies, enabling visitors to get a hands-on experience of how these technologies are impacting almost every aspect of our lives across entertainment, industry, transportation, public services and the environment.

"The combination of super-fast 5G networks, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence will drive innovations that will impact almost every aspect of our lives from highly efficient transport systems to smart agriculture and cloud gaming," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The GSMA Innovation City includes immersive and interactive demonstrations that place these exciting new developments in context showcasing how mobile connectivity is positively changing our lives and shaping our futures."

Located in Hall 4 next to the Conference Village in Fira Gran Via, the City is supported by leading brands including Google, Huawei, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and Turkcell/Lifecell Digital as well the GSMA's key programmes and initiatives including Future Networks, Identity, Internet of Things and Mobile for Development. The City will also include examples of the GSMA's work supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Showcasing a Range of New Experiences

The Innovation City will showcase an array of interactive product and service demonstrations including:

GOOGLE

Google, the GSMA and global operators will showcase how they are working together to bring better messaging to every user including:

International brands and messaging partners sharing the latest RCS campaigns and results, including how consumers are having richer conversations with businesses

Operators showing the experiences they're creating to reach their own customers with RCS

The latest highlights in the Messages app and what's coming soon

HUAWEI

Huawei will demonstrate its innovative mobile applications jointly developed by its Wireless X Labs and vertical partners with highlights including:

An immersive Cloud VR gaming experience

Challenging a robot to a Rubik's cube contest demonstrating 5G-based factory robotics

Experiencing 3D TV without glasses or helmet

Using 4K cloud gaming to turn your smart phone into a powerful handheld games console

KT CORPORATION

KT, South Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, will showcase its 5G network services including:

5G SKYSHIP Platform, the next-generation platform for disaster and safety management

Autonomous driving in K-City, the self-driving vehicle testing and research city in South Korea

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots for the hospitality industries

SIERRA WIRELESS

Sierra Wireless, the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the IoT, invites visitors to experience how the IoT is creating a better, more connected future for businesses and individuals, featuring:

A data-driven solution that enables businesses to transform how they manage their assets. See how the ability to securely extract, orchestrate and act on data from assets at the edge to the cloud provides near real-time visibility to the most important aspects of your business

A sleek, stylish personal safety smart ring that lets people call for help with at the push of a thumb, without a mobile phone

A presentation theatre featuring experts in IoT security, 5G and LPWA technologies, public safety and open source technologies for IoT developers

TURKCELL/ LIFECELL DIGITAL

See how NB-IoT and 5G networks are supporting the autonomous control or 'platooning' of trucks across the Turkish/Greek border optimizing routes and driving efficiencies

Experience how the full range of digital operator capabilities from connectivity to data analytics-based prediction systems transform public hospitals and address the pain points in public healthcare systems

See how connected drones can help with search and rescue efforts in emergencies

GSMA INDUSTRY PROGRAMMES

The GSMA will also include a number of exhibits and experiences highlighting its key industry programmes, allowing attendees to:

Meet Sophia, a humanoid robot, who will explain how the combination of high-speed 5G networks and AI is making intelligent robotics a reality

Generate power on an intelligent rowing machine to increase the pressure inside a visible smart pipeline and see how live Mobile IoT sensors monitor and manage water supplies for a sustainable future

Industrial IoT: Experience the future of manufacturing and how blockchain is supporting secure data transmission

See how Orange's LTE-M network monitors the health of a honeybee hive including temperature and humidity

Interact with a robot to make video calls or get information such as news or weather demonstrating artificial intelligence services via 5G networks

Experience how 5G networks, mixed reality technology and cloud computing will transform gaming

Try out Deutsche Telekom's MobileEdgeX VR platform to see a car showroom of the future

Experience how consumers are in control of their data when collecting a rental car only by using Mobile Connect and their mobile phone

See how you can verify your identity instantly when opening a bank account online only with Mobile Connect

Experience how you can authenticate securely with Mobile Connect while using RCS chatbots in a VR experience when online shopping

Experience how 5G will transform connectivity through the deployment of 5G across high-speed transit routes supported by Telefonica and McLaren

See how operators, aggregators and brands are using RCS messaging services to engage directly with customers using chatbots and AI with real-life demos from some of the world's biggest brands

Step into a rural village and discover how connectivity and digital technology is transforming the lives of underserved communities in emerging markets

Learn how mobile is impacting all 17 of the SDGs and connecting everyone and everything to a better future. Experience the CaseForChange journey and discover how big data is being used for social good

Visit the Innovation City in Hall 4, Fira Gran Via

The GSMA Innovation City is located in Hall 4, Stand 4A30, 4A5 and 4A15in Fira Gran Via and will be open during Mobile World Congress exhibition hours from Monday, 25 February to Wednesday 27th from 9:00 am to 7:00pm and Thursday 28th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. GSMA Members are invited to visit the exclusive Members Lounge for networking and cocktails daily from 4:00 pm. The GSMA Innovation City is open to all attendees with all pass types.

Register to Attend MWC19

Registration for MWC19 Barcelona is now open; attendees can compare pass types, learn how to customise their MWC19 experience and complete the registration process at www.mwcbarcelona.com/attend/register/. For more information on MWC19 Barcelona, including how to exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mwcbarcelona.com. Follow developments and updates on MWC19 on Twitter @GSMAEvents using MWC19, on our LinkedIn MWC page www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcbarcelona/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/. Follow other GSMA news and activity on Twitter @GSMA.

Get Involved at MWC19

For more information on MWC19, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using MWC19, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/.

-ENDS-

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005114/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

For the GSMA

Beau Bass

+44 79 7662 4962

beau.bass@webershandwick.com

Daniel Ancin Gloria Almirall

+34 93 236 09 00

Dancin@webershandwick.com

GSMA Press Office

pressoffice@gsma.com