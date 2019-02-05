Bukkymusic Unveils New Book "Giving God Ultimate Love: Over-The-Top Mega Love" by Bukky Agboola

Inspires readers to greater love of God and helps to gain practical insights into obedience, worship, and love

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Bukky Agboola's new book, Giving God Ultimate Love: Over-The-Top Mega Love ($15.99, paperback, 978-1-7335652-0-2; $7.99, eBook, 978-1-7335652-1-9) readers will be blessed and inspired to greater love of God.

Do you have what it takes to give God ultimate love? This is the important question Bukky Agboola challenges all of us to explore. God desires that love become our highest goal. Giving God Ultimate Love will help you

Discover the meaning and source of ultimate love

Learn how Jesus and others expressed ultimate love

Gain practical insights into obedience, worship, and love

Full of valuable guidance and thought-provoking questions, "Over-the-top, mega love" of God not only brings innumerable blessings to our lives, but also enables our spirits to overcome life's most difficult adversities and trials.

Bukky Agboola is a Christian author, speaker, and gospel recording artist. She is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria. Her book "I Made it Through" tells her life story and struggles following the 1983 military takeover in Nigeria. She has been an ordained minister for over two decades and has released four gospel albums, two of which were sold out during her tours in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. "Amazing Grace" is her latest CD release.

