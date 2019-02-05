EURid, the .eu and .?? registry manager, has released its Q4 2018 Progress Report (add link) on the status of the .eu and .?? extensions.

Highlights from Q4:

171 667 new domain name registrations were recorded;

Portugal leads the list of top growth countries at +13.2% growth;

The average renewal rate was 77%, up 3% since Q3;

Total registrations decreased from 3 747 879 in Q3 to 3 684 750 at the end of Q4. This can be attributed to EURid's ramped up efforts towards tackling domain name abuse within the .eu domain name space, withdrawing over 36 000 suspended domain names in October alone. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the .eu extension could have played a role in the overall drop. Visit EURid's dedicated Brexit webpage for updates.

Developments from Q4:

Over 36 000 suspended domain names withdrawn

EURid participated in CodeWeek 2018

EURid held course on cybersecurity at the S. Anna University in Pisa

EURid EMAS registration confirmed until 2021

EURid announced the 2018 .eu Web Awards winners

A major development from Q4 was the unveiling of the 2018 .eu Web Awards winners. Overall, the nomination and voting period for the 5th iteration of the .eu Web Awards tallied over 130 nominees with more than 9 500 votes. The finalists attended the gala on 21 November 2018, where the winners were announced.

Another meaningful development from the quarter was EURid's continued participation in CodeWeek. Aiming to make a beneficial impact on today's youth, EURid built upon last year's efforts with even more workshops and interactive sessions for children to take part in, all in an effort to teach them the fundamentals of coding and programming.

View EURid's Q4 2018 Progress Report. (add link)

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains. EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005391/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Christopher Nicastro

Christopher.nicastro@eurid.eu