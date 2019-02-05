IDnow and DERMALOG Cooperate on Secure Identification

MUNICH and HAMBURG, Germany, February 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Munich-based company IDnow works with DERMALOG to expand internationally into the growing market for digital identification solutions. Germany's largest biometric company supports IDnow in product development and distribution of AutoIdent, an innovative technique for secure and efficient identification in the digital economy.

AutoIdent provides fast and fully automated identification on mobile devices. DERMALOG's advanced face recognition is an integral part of the solution. For identity verification, users only have to make a "selfie" with their smartphone to compare it to their ID. The system's 3D face recognition protects against fraud attempts, such as presentation attacks. With this integrated live detection, AutoIdent ensures an outstanding level of security. The solution is highly convenient because it does not require additional data verification. The user does not have to call or visit any provider's branch. Companies using AutoIdent need significantly less personnel than with existing authentication solutions and benefit from an identification process that is available 24/7.

"Biometric identification methods that are already established in the public sector can also be of interest to private companies," explains Frank Kretschmer, responsible for business development at DERMALOG. "With AutoIdent, we are offering our national and international customers a turnkey solution that meets the current economic challenges."

"To be sustainable, digital identification processes require technologies including the highest security standards. We very much appreciate having a partnership with DERMALOG, a leading international company. We look forward to growing together in the future and further developing our pioneering technologies," says Mario Böhm, Manager Channel Sales at IDnow.

