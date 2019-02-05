The Robertstown region could host two massive renewable energy projects - a proposed 500 MW solar farm collocated with 250 MW/1000 MWh of battery storage, and a construction-ready 200 MW solar PV farm and 120 MWh energy storage component that form part of the Solar River Project, the size of which could double at a later stage. South Australia (SA), the nation's traditional renewable energy leader, could welcome two new projects that will feature some of Australia's largest utility-scale solar arrays and and the biggest energy storage facilities. A newly emerged proposal for around 500 MW (AC) ...

