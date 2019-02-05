Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a new solar energy policy 2019 that aims at generating 9 GW for the state by 2022. The policy would be applicable to projects, programmes and installations relating to both solar PV and thermal energy, including utility as well as consumer categories. Of the total 9 GW solar capacity targeted by Tamil Nadu, 40 per cent would come from consumer-category solar energy systems. The government would review the implementation of the policy every year to evaluate the actual results against policy objectives. According to Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA), ...

