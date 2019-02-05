

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Tuesday, with hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and expectations for a pause in the Fed's rate hike cycle helping underpin sentiment.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that growth in the euro zone almost stalled in January.



IHS Markit's composite final PMI dipped to 51.0 in the month from December's 51.1, its lowest reading since July 2013.



France's composite PMI dropped to 48.2, it's lowest in more than four years.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 41 points or 0.83 percent at 5,042 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Monday.



Air Liquide rose 0.6 percent after it announced acquisition of Sleep & Health SA and Megamed AG.



Drug giant Sanofi edged up slightly. The company said a pivotal Phase 3 trial of isatuximab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma met the primary endpoint of prolonging progression free survival.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX