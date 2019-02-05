Atos delivers one of the most powerful quantum simulators in the world to Hartree Center in the UK

Paris, London, 5 February 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces an agreement with the Science and Technology Facilities Council's (STFC) Hartree Centre that will see one of the UK's leading high-performance computing research facility take the first UK delivery of an Atos Quantum Learning Machine, the highest performing quantum simulator in the world.

This Quantum Learning Machine will be one of the highest-performing ever deployed by Atos and will be used to develop new quantum-based services (https://atos.net/en-gb/united-kingdom/accelerating-quantum-revolution) designed to help researchers and industry prepare for the coming quantum computing revolution. These include quantum algorithm development and the first UK repository for quantum algorithms, collaborative research projects on quantum computing applications and specialist training.

This new collaboration builds on an established partnership between Atos and the Hartree Centre, which began with the UK's first Bull Sequana X1000 supercomputer being hosted at the facility in 2017. The Hartree Centre, based at Daresbury Laboratory and part of the Sci-Tech Daresbury Campus in Cheshire, UK, also hosts the JADE national deep learning service.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Andy Grant, Vice President, HPC & Big Data, Atos UK and Ireland said, "We are delighted to deepen our existing relationship with the Hartree Centre, which we believe will help UK industry future-proof itself for the arrival of quantum computing. Our Quantum Learning Machine as a service will be made available to any organisation wanting to learn about, and experiment, with quantum computing and understand the key opportunities and challenges this technology presents. Quantum is the future of computing and it is crucial that organisations are ready to harness the coming revolution."

Alison Kennedy, Director of the STFC Hartree Centre, said: "We're thrilled to be enabling UK companies to explore and prepare for the future of quantum computing. This collaboration will build on our growing expertise in this exciting area of computing and result in more resilient technology solutions being developed for industry."

Leigh Lapworth, Head of Computational Sciences at Rolls-Royce, which will be one of the first organisations to use the quantum simulator, said: "The Quantum Learning Machine will provide a platform on which we can develop new quantum algorithms with potential impacts across our business. We have a long track-record of successful collaborations with the Hartree Centre and with the support of Atos we look forward to research that takes us in new and exciting directions."

In November 2016, Atos launched an ambitious program to anticipate the future of quantum computing and to be prepared for the opportunities as well as the risks that come with it. As a result of this initiative, Atos was the first to successfully model quantum noise (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_04_09/atos-announces-world-first-quantum-computing). To date, the company has installed Quantum Learning Machines in numerous countries including Austria (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_07_02/atos-delivers-new-quantum-simulator-leading-university-austria), Denmark (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_09_13/atos-signs-strategic-partnership-technical-university-denmark-deliver-latest-atos-quantum-learning-machine), France (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_06_27/cea-uses-atos-simulator-ccrt-explore-potential-quantum-computing-industry), Germany (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_01_22/atos-deliver-powerful-supercomputer-germany-forschungszentrum-julich), the Netherlands, and the United States (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/deals-contracts-press-releases_2017_11_13/oak-ridge-national-laboratory-acquires-atos-quantum-learning-machine-support-us-department-energy-research) empowering major research programs in various sectors.

###

View the Digital Vision for Supercomputing and Big Data (https://atos.net/en-gb/united-kingdom/digital-vision-programme/digital-vision-supercomputing-big-data) Atos opinion paper

Video: Atos working in partnership with STFC Hartree Centre (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Kb8iktZRAo)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

For more information, visit atos.net.

Press contact:

Global:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)

UK&I:

AtosUK@3x1.com 0141 221 0707





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2233489/878627.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

