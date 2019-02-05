Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Launches SixFifty, Combining Technology and Expertise to Deliver Automated Online Legal Products

- New Venture Blends World-Class Legal Expertise with Automation Technology

to Deliver Value to Customers and Clients -

PALO ALTO, California, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced the formation of SixFifty, a new software subsidiary. Backed by WSGR, SixFifty is developing automated tools designed to make legal processes efficient and affordable. SixFifty operates in tandem with attorneys from WSGR to provide companies the optimal combination of automation and human expertise.

SixFifty is led by Kimball Dean Parker, president, and Lincoln Porter, CTO, both veteran legal technologists. Most recently, Parker and Porter created GDPR IQ, an automated software solution that generated GDPR compliance documents. The company behind GDPR IQ became profitable within six weeks and serviced hundreds of clients. Prior to that, the duo developed SoloSuit, an automated software tool that helped those who have been sued for a debt in Utah file legal responses. The site surpassed its annual forecast for users in just one month. Parker and Porter also developed CO/COUNSEL, a legal crowdsourcing website, which garnered tens of thousands of contributions and is used by law schools across the U.S. and U.K.

"SixFifty is a unique endeavor that is driven by two important ingredients: human expertise and machine efficiency," said Doug Clark, managing partner of WSGR. "With WSGR's industry-leading legal counsel and the experience Kimball and Lincoln have in creating automated legal solutions, SixFifty is positioned to deliver innovative efficiency and affordable answers to even the most complicated legal challenges facing small businesses and emerging companies."

SixFifty plans to develop and release multiple products, starting with SixFifty Privacy--a tool that businesses can use to assess and plan their compliance with California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). CCPA is a consumer privacy law that comes into effect on January 1, 2020, and establishes guidelines for the collection, use, disclosure, and sale of personal information. Guided by experts from WSGR's Privacy and Data Protection practice--which includes Lydia Parnes, the former director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission, Chris Olsen, the former assistant director of the FTC's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection, and others--SixFifty will roll out a suite of automated CCPA tools later this year.

"The price and complexity of many legal services are common frustrations felt by businesses," said Parker, president of SixFifty and the director of LawX, the legal design lab at Brigham Young University's J. Reuben Clark Law School. "For most companies, complying with the CCPA will be a confusing and costly exercise. SixFifty's automated tools will provide a more affordable, efficient and convenient solution to help companies on the path to compliance. We are proud to bring the full unified resources of SixFifty to companies and individuals in need of assistance."

In addition to SixFifty Privacy, the company plans to develop solutions in other areas of law where technology can be leveraged to automate relatively routine processes. The hallmark of all SixFifty products is the combination of human expertise with automated functionality. The balance between human-delivered assistance and automation will vary depending on each company's needs. The type of human involvement may also vary, ranging from attorney expertise to other professionals who will assist SixFifty customers in their use of one or more products. For more information about SixFifty and to take a free assessment to see how the CCPA will impact your business, visit https://www.sixfifty.com/privacy/applicability.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

About SixFifty

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes area of Utah, SixFifty is a subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and combines the expertise of the world's leading technology law firm, made accessible through thoughtful technology. SixFifty streamlines complex areas of the law by providing actionable, efficient and affordable solutions for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817811/WSGRVert_HiRes_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817813/Sixfifty_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817810/Doug_Clark___WSGR_Managing_Partner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817812/Kimball_Parker_SixFifty.jpg