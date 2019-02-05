Elastomers Market Size Worth $109.2 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global elastomers market size is expected to reach USD 109.2 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand from several application areas including automotive, medical, consumer goods, industrial, and others. Moreover, the development of biodegradable grades of elastomers is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Automotive application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Rising adoption for hybrid and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is influencing the product demand in this application. High-performance elastomers are used in EVs for better fuel-efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific led the global elastomers market and is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025

China is the fastest-growing country in the global market due to huge growth potential as it is characterized by high demand, as well as production, of elastomers; mainly TPEs

The growth of the elastomers market in China is majorly supplemented by high demand from the footwear industry

Extensive R&D activities in the field of developing eco-friendly grades have led to the creation of several improved product grades, which is expected to help boost the market

Recently, PolyOne Corp. announced to initiate TPE production at its production facility in Pune, India , which will allow the company to cater to the domestic consumer needs

Read 102 page research report with TOC on "Elastomers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Consumer Goods, Medical, Automotive, Industrial), By Type (Thermoplastics, Thermosets), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/elastomers-market

A number of manufacturers are engaged in substituting steel to compete in terms of operating range with internal combustion vehicles. In addition, various battery charging stations are installed to improve the operating range of EVs. Rising scale of automotive manufacturing coupled with increasing use of modified plastics is expected to act as a key driver for the market over the forecast period. Booming manufacturing sectors in China and India, particularly in automotive and electronics industries, will drive the APAC regional market. Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) are fully recyclable and capable of reprocessing, which is expected to boost development in the electrical and electronics segments in packaging and wire and cable fields.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

They are also highly UV- and ozone-resistant, which increases their scope for outdoor wiring applications. Major types of TPEs include Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), Copolymer Esters (COPE) and other TPEs. Development of innovative TPEs is projected to boost product scope in undiscovered applications and help increase the market share. Emphasis on waste reduction is anticipated to foster the replacement of conventional raw materials with recyclable and sustainable TPEs, which is also likely to boost segment growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global elastomers market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Elastomers Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Thermoset



Thermoplastic

Elastomers Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Medical



Consumer Goods



Industrial



Others

Elastomers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Thailand



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) Market - The Global UPR market is expected to witness growth owing to commercial use in FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics) which have extensive applications in the construction industry.

The Global UPR market is expected to witness growth owing to commercial use in FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics) which have extensive applications in the construction industry. Cellulose Films Market - The Global increase in production of sustainable products derived from renewable sources is expected to remain a key factor for cellulose films market growth over the next six years.

The Global increase in production of sustainable products derived from renewable sources is expected to remain a key factor for cellulose films market growth over the next six years. Packaging Films Market - The Global packaging films market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising application in pharmaceutical, food & beverage and other diverse industries.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter