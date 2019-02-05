Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 04-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1825.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 1838.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1780.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 1793.01p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---