Heat Transfer Fluid Market Worth $3.24 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat transfer fluid market size is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing technological innovations in the industry by key global multinationals is a key driving force of the industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global heat transfer fluid market demand was 503.6 kilotons in 2018 and is projected to exhibit an estimated CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025

In terms of HTF product type, glycol (ethylene & propylene)-based fluids will form the fastest growing segment with a volume-based CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period

Concentrated solar power is the fastest growing application segment with 5.0% volume-based CAGR over the forecast period

With heavy investments in research and development activities, major industry participants have shifted toward bio-based thermic oils, in compliance with government regulations laid down to protect the environment

Some of the key formulators in the industry are BASF, Radco Industries, DowDuPont, and Eastman.

Read 167 page research report with TOC on "Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Oil & Gas, Concentrated Solar Power), By Product (Aromatics, Mineral Oils, Silicone), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/heat-transfer-fluids-market

Key players such as DowDuPont, Eastman Company, ExxonMobil, Shell, and British Petroleum have integrated their business operations along the value chain to further strengthen their market position and sustain in the market. These companies have authorized resellers or third-party distributors across the globe, including Broughton Lubricants and Thermic Fluid Pvt. Ltd., to cater to local and regional demand.

Suppliers have been focusing on customer needs such as technical support and services in order to be truly customer-driven. With the evolution of e-commerce, suppliers are able to source and supply HTF with shorter lead-times and delivery products faster, along with being more accessible to the marketplace.

Mineral oil-based heat transfer fluid prices are highly affected by mineral oil prices, which showed high volatility over the period from 2010 to 2015 (March 2015). Increasing consumption has led to continuous increase in mineral oil prices from mid-2010 to mid-2011. In addition, widening of supply-demand gap of mineral oil led to an increase in prices during that period. All these factors have cumulatively affected demand and pricing structure of heat transfer fluids globally.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

Concentrated solar power (CSP) is an advanced technology that is extensively used in recovery of solar energy. It requires thermal oils, which is responsible for collecting and transferring the generated heat from collectors to generators, thereby cooling the photovoltaic surface. These plants are observed to be increasingly gaining prospect across economies such as China, U.S., and France, which is likely to directly lead to increase in consumption of HTFs in these countries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat transfer fluid market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Heat Transfer Fluid Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Silicone



Oil & Gas





Chemical Industry





CSP





Food & Beverages





Plastics





Pharmaceuticals





HVAC





Other



Aromatics



Oil & Gas





Chemical Industry





CSP





Food & Beverages





Plastics





Pharmaceuticals





HVAC





Other



Mineral Oils



Glycol Fluids





Others

Heat Transfer Fluid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Chemical Industry



CSP



Food & Beverages



Plastics



Pharmaceuticals



HVAC



Others

Heat Transfer Fluid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Thailand





Malaysia





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





Africa

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Methanol Market - The Global methanol market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread applications in various end use industries.

The Global methanol market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread applications in various end use industries. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market - The Global MEG market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of its widespread applications in numerous end-use industries including consumer goods, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, textiles and chemical processing.

The Global MEG market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of its widespread applications in numerous end-use industries including consumer goods, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, textiles and chemical processing. Fatty Esters Market - Fatty esters are expected to witness tremendous growth owing to its increasing use in personal care including cosmetics, lubricants, paper and food products

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter