

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's petroleum industry offset concerns about a weaker outlook for economic growth.



Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.75 percent to $62.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures were up more than 1 percent at $55.13 per barrel.



Both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached 2019 highs on Monday before moving lower after data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly decreased in the month of November.



The head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Hashem Hashem told an industry conference in Kuwait today that global oil supply could be hit this year by big decreases in exports from Venezuela.



'One of the known risks of supply shortage in 2019 would include the continuing decline of Venezuelan crude oil production beyond current expectations,' he reportedly said.



