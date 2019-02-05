Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding(s) in Company 05-Feb-2019 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT or the underlying issuer of TRUST existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name City Asset Management Plc City and country of 7 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N registered office (if 3AR, UK applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name CAM Nominees Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 04/02/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 05/02/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting rights Total Total number voting through financial of both of voting rights instruments in % rights of attached (total of 8.B 1 + (8.A + issuer to 8.B 2) 8.B) shares (total of 8. A) Resulting 3.96% 3.96% 4,954,499 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 2.50% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB00BFYYL325 4,954,499 3.96% SUBTOTAL 8. 4,954,499 3.96% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Period acquired if the g instrument is right s exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of date Conversion of votin financ Period voting g ial rights right instru settlement s ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy CAM Nominees Ltd holder The number and % of 4,954,499 (3.96%) voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion London Date of completion 05/02/2019 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7369 EQS News ID: 772589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

