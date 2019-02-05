Approximately 261.7 MW of new PV systems were deployed in the country last year, according to provisional numbers from solar energy association UNEF. Once again, rooftop PV for self-consumption drove demand, although 26 MW of ground-mounted solar parks were connected in 2018.The Spanish solar market showed strong growth in 2018, despite improvements to its regulatory framework for renewables - and self-consumption in particular - only being implemented late in the year. According to provisional data released by Spanish solar energy association UNEF, 261.7 MW of new PV systems were installed last ...

