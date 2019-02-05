The "Finance for Non-Financial Managers Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Straightforward and no-nonsense, this course enables you to get straight to the heart of financials issues, demystifies financial information and gives you confidence and control when making financial decisions.

This two-day overview course has won praise for the straightforward way in which it untangles the web of mystery that surrounds financial and management accounting in the eyes of many non-financial managers. By so doing it enables them to understand and manage the impact of their decisions on business results, interact more productively with their finance-based colleagues and exert greater influence on decision making in their organisation.

Small classroom-based type workshop with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre.

Course Content

Financial Accounts

profit and loss accounts and how to understand them

reading an income and expenditure account and analysing the finance flows within your organisation

cash and accruals accounting showing how each is used

terminology associated with income and expenditure accounting

communicating effectively with finance professionals

analysing trends in financial flows and formulating appropriate questions

reading a balance sheet and analysing the financial position of the organisation

how an asset register is used

analysing your accounts

constructing a cash flow statement from narrative information

the different rules for charity accounting under the Charity SORP and the presentation of company and housing association accounts

Management Accounts

the budgeting process

how budgeting relates to strategic objectives and good governance

constructing a budget

estimating costs and income accurately for budget purposes

using management accounts to understand the past and forecast the future

cost centres understanding how they are used in your organisation

nominal, purchase and sales ledgers

using benchmarking in constructing a budget

distinguishing between fixed and variable costs

using the concepts of break-even pricing

a template to forecast the effects of changing costs, sales volume and price

evaluating opportunity costs

a year of free support

Course Time: 10AM-5PM

