The "Finance for Non-Financial Managers Course" training
Straightforward and no-nonsense, this course enables you to get straight to the heart of financials issues, demystifies financial information and gives you confidence and control when making financial decisions.
This two-day overview course has won praise for the straightforward way in which it untangles the web of mystery that surrounds financial and management accounting in the eyes of many non-financial managers. By so doing it enables them to understand and manage the impact of their decisions on business results, interact more productively with their finance-based colleagues and exert greater influence on decision making in their organisation.
Small classroom-based type workshop with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at a Central London training centre.
Course Content
Financial Accounts
- profit and loss accounts and how to understand them
- reading an income and expenditure account and analysing the finance flows within your organisation
- cash and accruals accounting showing how each is used
- terminology associated with income and expenditure accounting
- communicating effectively with finance professionals
- analysing trends in financial flows and formulating appropriate questions
- reading a balance sheet and analysing the financial position of the organisation
- how an asset register is used
- analysing your accounts
- constructing a cash flow statement from narrative information
- the different rules for charity accounting under the Charity SORP and the presentation of company and housing association accounts
Management Accounts
- the budgeting process
- how budgeting relates to strategic objectives and good governance
- constructing a budget
- estimating costs and income accurately for budget purposes
- using management accounts to understand the past and forecast the future
- cost centres understanding how they are used in your organisation
- nominal, purchase and sales ledgers
- using benchmarking in constructing a budget
- distinguishing between fixed and variable costs
- using the concepts of break-even pricing
- a template to forecast the effects of changing costs, sales volume and price
- evaluating opportunity costs

Course Time: 10AM-5PM
