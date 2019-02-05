

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday to hover near one-week lows touched in the previous session, as the dollar held on to recent against its peers, helped by a recovery in investors' risk appetite.



Spot gold inched up 0.15 percent to $1,313.57 after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 29 at $1,308.20 on Monday. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.13 percent to $1,317.55 an ounce.



Asian stocks ended mixed in thin holiday trade today, even as Australian markets rallied sharply after the financial services royal commission refrained from recommending harsher measures against local banks.



European shares are rising notably to hover near nine-week highs despite weak data and mixed earnings updates.



Last week's solid U.S. jobs report showed no evidence of an economy slowing, giving the Federal Reserve significant flexibility to be patient with future interest rate hikes.



Markets also remain hopeful that a trade deal between China and the United States will be reached before the March 1 deadline.



