The "Presentation SKills Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day fine-tuned and inspiring course will leave delegates with a real sense of achievement and improvement in their own ability to present. Delegates will learn how to present confidently and competently bringing a greater level of personality and charisma to presentations.

Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills to act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers working in accordance with best practice Celebrating the success of others

Small classroom-based type workshop at a Central London training centre.

As a result of attending this workshop, you will be able to:

Confidently present to a wide range of audiences

Set clear goals for every presentation

Develop clear, wellstructured presentations

Put audiences at the heart of their presentations

Develop compelling, memorable content

Deliver with passion and enthusiasm

Use visual aids to great effect

Gain commitment to move forward from every presentation

Course Content

Developing audience focused content:

Exploring the current reality

Understanding your audience

Developing a theme for your presentations

Developing compelling, results-led content

Structuring your content

Presentation practice

Delivering with passion and confidence:

Presentation delivery and feedback

Setting the scene: Building credibility with your opening

Creating impact and memorability through storytelling, words that sell

Delivering with passion and confidence; body language and tone

Final presentation feedback

Review of main learning, how to embed the learning and action plans

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccxcdj/1day?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005492/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training, Business Communication and Presentation