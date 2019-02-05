The "Presentation SKills Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one-day fine-tuned and inspiring course will leave delegates with a real sense of achievement and improvement in their own ability to present. Delegates will learn how to present confidently and competently bringing a greater level of personality and charisma to presentations.
Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills to act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers working in accordance with best practice Celebrating the success of others
Small classroom-based type workshop at a Central London training centre.
As a result of attending this workshop, you will be able to:
- Confidently present to a wide range of audiences
- Set clear goals for every presentation
- Develop clear, wellstructured presentations
- Put audiences at the heart of their presentations
- Develop compelling, memorable content
- Deliver with passion and enthusiasm
- Use visual aids to great effect
- Gain commitment to move forward from every presentation
Course Content
Developing audience focused content:
- Exploring the current reality
- Understanding your audience
- Developing a theme for your presentations
- Developing compelling, results-led content
- Structuring your content
- Presentation practice
Delivering with passion and confidence:
- Presentation delivery and feedback
- Setting the scene: Building credibility with your opening
- Creating impact and memorability through storytelling, words that sell
- Delivering with passion and confidence; body language and tone
- Final presentation feedback
Review of main learning, how to embed the learning and action plans
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccxcdj/1day?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005492/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Professional Development and Training, Business Communication and Presentation