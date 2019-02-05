DNO ASA: Invitation to 2018 Interim Results Presentation in Oslo

DNO ASA will release its 2018 interim results to the Oslo Stock Exchange at 08:00 am Oslo time on 7 February 2019.

A management presentation will follow at Lille Sal, Konserthuset, Munkedamsveien 14, Oslo at 10:00 am Oslo time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on www.dno.no (https://www.dno.no/en/) and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website. The presentation will be in English.

Oslo, 5 February 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

