Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - CVC Credit Partners European Opps: CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (CCPEOL) aims to achieve a blend of capital growth and income (target total returns of 8-12% pa, with c 5pp from income) by investing in high-yielding debt instruments such as senior secured loans and sub-investment grade bonds. The portfolio is biased towards large, liquid issuers (€600m weighted average EBITDA) in Western Europe, although up to 40% may be allocated to non-European markets. The underlying investment vehicle holds a blend of investments in performing credit, where returns come mainly from income, with a credit opportunities portfolio made up of discounted assets that offer higher yields and the potential for capital growth. CCPEOL's performance since launch in 2013 has been solid, although the broad-based sell-off in late 2018 has affected returns more recently. The fund has sterling (CCPG) and euro (CCPE) share classes, which have tended to trade close to NAV, and currently yields just over 5%.ISIN: JE00B9MRHZ51

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...