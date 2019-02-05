The research report on the foot insoles market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023.

Foot insoles provide firm arch support, have a gel encased hard-plastic outer shell to provide good biomechanical control, and are designed specifically for runners, athletes, and walkers. Sports insoles are used to improve the function of the injured foot, absorb shock, and facilitate alignment by supporting the back, joints, muscles, limb ligaments, and tendons of the foot.

As per Technavio, the introduction of 3D printing in foot insoles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report on the foot insoles market in the US 2019-2023 also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Foot insoles market in the US: Introduction of 3D printing in foot insoles

The increase in R&D activities accompanied by advanced technology is assisting in making effective use of 3D printing in formulating orthotics. 3D printing manufacture takes less time compared to the conventional manufacturing processes. Some of the advantages of using 3D printing to produce precision orthotics include faster delivery, customized variable densities by controlling the areas that require added support, and provision for softer areas.

"In 3D printing, the soles are made layer by layer so that their porous support structure is lightweight and breathable. Moreover, the application of 3D printing technique helps in eliminating the material wastes and labor costs, thereby it helps develop better products that are also cost-effective," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Foot insoles market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This research report on the foot insoles market in the US segments the market by application (medical insoles and sports insoles) and material (polypropylene insoles, leather insoles, and other insoles).

The medical insoles segment held the largest foot insoles market share in 2018. Factors such as the rising awareness of orthotic support systems and increasing knee-related injuries are promoting the demand for insoles in the US.

The polypropylene insoles segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. Polypropylene insoles come with flexibility options, top cover options, optional heal posting, and a variety of intrinsic adjustments. The high adaptability of polypropylene insoles in multiple shoe types will encourage steady market growth of the foot insoles market in the US.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

