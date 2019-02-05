Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver filtration technology for a lithium processing plant in Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2019 AT 2:00 PM

Outotec to deliver filtration technology for a lithium processing plant in Australia

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of filtration technology and services for a lithium processing plant in Australia. The approximately EUR 12 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2019 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope in this order includes design and delivery of proprietary Outotec© Larox pressure filters as well as installation and commissioning advisory services and spare parts.

When complete, the plant will convert spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

"We are pleased to cooperate with our customer in producing a world class project. At Outotec, we have expertise to offer sustainable solutions for extracting lithium from brines and spodumene ores up to battery grade lithium salts. We are well positioned in this growing market for lithium processing technologies," notes Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

