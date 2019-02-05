

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $70.8 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $60.4 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.2 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $571.9 million from $573.3 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $100.2 Mln. vs. $95.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $571.9 Mln vs. $573.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.55



