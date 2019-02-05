

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review regulatory filings for two antibacterial agents. The filings are: a NDA accepted for Priority Review for the combination of relebactam, the company's investigational beta-lactamase inhibitor, with imipenem/cilastatin, for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by certain susceptible Gram-negative bacteria, in adults with limited or no alternative therapies available; and a sNDA accepted for Priority Review for ZERBAXA to treat adult patients with nosocomial pneumonia, including ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by certain susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms.



The company stated that the PDUFA target action date for imipenem/cilastatin is July 16, 2019, while the PDUFA target action date for ZERBAXA is June 3, 2019.



