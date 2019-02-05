

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) increased its adjusted earnings per share outlook for the full fiscal year to $3.45 to $3.55 and has updated the assumptions related to its financial outlook for fiscal year 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that its outlook includes the impact of our acquisition of Nu Finish, but does not contemplate the impact of the Spectrum Brands' battery and portable lighting and global auto care acquisitions, or the equity and debt issuances, completed in January 2019.



Net Sales on a reported basis are expected to be up low single digits. Organic net sales are expected to be up low single digits.



Adjusted Free cash flow is expected to be roughly flat reflecting the expected foreign currency headwinds and lapping the benefits of hurricanes and asset sales in fiscal year 2018 that are not expected to repeat.



