

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.52 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $111.31 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $88.9 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.04 billion from $4.91 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88.9 Mln. vs. $91.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $5.04 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.90



