

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) will collaborate closely in the field of immuno-oncology. The cooperation relates to M7824, a bifunctional fusion protein developed by Merck. This is currently in clinical development and targets various forms of cancer that are difficult to treat.



Merck said it will receive an upfront payment of 300 million euros and is eligible for potential development milestone payments of up to 500 million euros. Merck will also be eligible for further payments upon successfully achieving future approval and commercial milestones of up to 2.9 billion euros. The total potential deal value is up to 3.7 billion euros.



The two companies will jointly develop and commercialize M7824. All profits and costs from the collaboration will be shared equally on a global basis.



In total, eight high priority clinical development studies for M7824 are ongoing or expected to commence in 2019, including studies in non-small cell lung and biliary tract cancers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX