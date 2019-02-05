

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $321 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $453 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $3.09 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $453 Mln. vs. $413 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX