The "Sales Key Account Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain a stronger understanding of what has changed in Account Management and what our clients want from us in today's ever competitive market.

Key points will consist of:

How to plan to plan an effective Key account strategy and gaining a stronger understanding of setting goals and creating a social media plan

How to build and deepen a strong business relationship using insights and education

Moving from a supplier to partner relationship and focussing on achieving Trusted advisor status with clients.

How to create stronger conversations naturally leading to more cross and up-selling opportunities

Develop a better understanding of the client's decision-making process to enable you to gain a stronger understanding of how you can help them to achieve their objectives



The best way to retain' good business accounts is to develop them. Account Management should not simply be about maintaining accounts. The course looks at how to build long-term profitable relationships, so your existing clients will stay with you for longer, spend more with you and are open to cross and up-selling opportunities.

Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills to act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers working in accordance with best practice Celebrating the success of others

Small classroom-based type workshops at a Central London training centre.

Course Time: 9AM-5PM

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5t29z/1day_course?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005535/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Advertising and Marketing