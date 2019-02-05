The "Germany Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House Outsourced), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the facility management market stood at 71.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% to reach 106.6 billion by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different in-house and outsourced facility management. Moreover, rising number of commercial and residential buildings in major cities is further pushing demand for facility management services across the country.

Additionally, rapid infrastructure development along with rising focus on integrated facility management services is anticipated to positively influence Germany facility management market over the coming years. Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in the market on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.

The report discusses the following aspects of Facility Management in Germany:

Facility Management Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis-By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House Outsourced)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction level

4.2. Factors Considered for Purchasing

5. Germany Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share Forecast

5.2.1. By Services (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)

5.2.3. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsourced)

5.2.4. By Region (North-east, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Services

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Spending Pattern

5.3.4. By Region

6. Germany Property Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Region

7. Germany Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Region

8. Germany Catering Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Region

9. Germany Security Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Region

10. Germany Support Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Region

11. Germany Other Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share Forecast

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By Region

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Germany Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. STRABAG SE

16.2.2. Bilfinger SE

16.2.3. Dussmann Group

16.2.4. Compass Group PLC

16.2.5. WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH

16.2.6. Vinci SA

16.2.7. SPIE Group

16.2.8. Gegenabuer Holding SE

16.2.9. Aramark

16.2.10. Cushman Wakefield PLC

16.2.11. ISS Facilities Services Inc.

16.2.12. Sodexo Inc.

16.2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

16.2.14. Apleona GmbH

16.2.15. KUTTER GmbH Co. KG

17. Strategic Recommendations

