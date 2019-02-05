The "Germany Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House Outsourced), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the facility management market stood at 71.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% to reach 106.6 billion by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different in-house and outsourced facility management. Moreover, rising number of commercial and residential buildings in major cities is further pushing demand for facility management services across the country.
Additionally, rapid infrastructure development along with rising focus on integrated facility management services is anticipated to positively influence Germany facility management market over the coming years. Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in the market on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.
The report discusses the following aspects of Facility Management in Germany:
- Facility Management Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis-By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House Outsourced)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction level
4.2. Factors Considered for Purchasing
5. Germany Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share Forecast
5.2.1. By Services (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)
5.2.3. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsourced)
5.2.4. By Region (North-east, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast)
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Services
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Spending Pattern
5.3.4. By Region
6. Germany Property Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Region
7. Germany Cleaning Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Region
8. Germany Catering Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Region
9. Germany Security Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Region
10. Germany Support Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Region
11. Germany Other Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By Region
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
12.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Germany Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. STRABAG SE
16.2.2. Bilfinger SE
16.2.3. Dussmann Group
16.2.4. Compass Group PLC
16.2.5. WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH
16.2.6. Vinci SA
16.2.7. SPIE Group
16.2.8. Gegenabuer Holding SE
16.2.9. Aramark
16.2.10. Cushman Wakefield PLC
16.2.11. ISS Facilities Services Inc.
16.2.12. Sodexo Inc.
16.2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)
16.2.14. Apleona GmbH
16.2.15. KUTTER GmbH Co. KG
17. Strategic Recommendations
