Smokehouse Market Size Worth $157.2 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 2.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smokehouse market size is anticipated to reach USD 157.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Rising need for a healthy lifestyle has led consumers to prefer griller or barbequed food over fried food and other kinds of fast food. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Outdoor grills segment was valued at USD 76.3 million in 2017 and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, on account of the rising trend toward cookouts and outdoor parties among the youth

Electric grill segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2018 to 2025. Electric grills are cheaper than gas grills, can be used in both indoor and outdoor spaces, and are easy to clean. In addition, since these grills just need to be plugged in to be used, there are not many restrictions and regulations governing their safe use

Europe was the second largest revenue generating region with USD 34.0 million in 2017 on account of technological advancements in manufacturing processes of the smokehouses coupled with the development and introduction of innovative products.

Some of the key strategies adopted by industry participants include mergers and acquisitions and integrations across the value chain to strengthen their product portfolios and global distribution network

Read 60 page research report with TOC on "Smokehouse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Outdoor, Indoor), By Product (Electric, Charcoal & Wood, Gas Grill), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smokehouse-market

Key market participants have been focusing on innovation and new product development to manufacture environment-friendly components using latest technologies. Most manufactures have been focusing on electric grills to help reduce air pollution caused on account of burning charcoal and wood.

North America was the dominant region occupying over 35.0% of the revenue share in 2017. It is projected to account for a major share of the market over the forecast period on account of increasing popularity among young adults for cookouts.

Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share in 2017. In addition, the demand for portable products is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increase in the number of family outings and picnics.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

The smokehouse market is characterized by the presence of major companies as well as small- and medium-scale regional players. Some of the major players in the market engage in strategic developments to boost their sales and revenue by expanding their reach and providing customized services to customers.

Key players operating in the industry are The Weber-Stephen Products LLC, KitchenAid, Lynx Grills, and Viking Range Corporation among various others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smokehouse market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Smokehouse Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Indoor



Outdoor

Smokehouse Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Charcoal & Wood Grill



Electric Grill



Gas Grill

Smokehouse Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market - Meat, poultry, & seafood market was valued at USD 4.2 trillion in 2016 And is expected to reach USD 7.3 trillion by 2025

Meat, poultry, & seafood market was valued at in 2016 And is expected to reach by 2025 Athletic Footwear Market - The global athletic footwear market size was valued at USD 64.30 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of slightly over 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The global athletic footwear market size was valued at in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of slightly over 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Carbonated Soft Drinks Market - The global carbonated soft drinks market size was worth USD 392.6 billion in 2016 And is projected to reach USD 605.6 Billion by 2025

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter