Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global agritourism market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This agritourism market analysis report segments the market by type (domestic and international) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

Global agritourism market size will grow by almost USD 54.63 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 18%. The trend of instant bookings has positively impacted the growth of the global agritourism market in recent years as such booking processes are associated with minimal or zero wait time. Also, online agritourism sites facilitate real-time booking, which will improve the convenience of booking agricultural tours and contribute to increased customer satisfaction.

Technological advancements

Technological advancements impact the vendors in the global agritourism market significantly as such improvements help in expanding their customer base. Technological advances have vendors to enhance their booking portals in terms of design, bid to attract customers and expand their customer base. The owners of agricultural properties, on the other hand, have been investing in smart safety devices and monitoring systems, which can detect intrusion and issue timely alerts. Also, they are investing in technologies, which assist them in securing and streamlining their business operations. The installation of Wi-Fi locks or electronic locks further helps in attracting security-conscious travelers to consider farm stays and other agricultural tourist places as potential accommodation.

"The growth of the travel and tourism industry in Europe is contributing to the growth of the agritourism market in the region. Increased customer awareness, the presence of several established players, and technological advancements will drive the growth of the agritourism market in this region over the coming years", says an analyst at Technavio.

The expenditure on leisure activities is expected to increase during the forecast period. Participation in outdoor travel is growing because of the rising interest of consumers in exploring the beauty of nature. The growing availability of different camping guides and travel blog sites has been encouraging consumers to indulge in outdoor recreational activities. All these factors will promote the growth of global agritourism.

This agritourism industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several agritourism products manufacturers including:

Domiruth PeruTravel

Quadrant Australia

Select Holidays

Star Destinations

Stita Group

