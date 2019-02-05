Newmark Announces Launch Of Exchange Offer For Its 6.125% Senior Notes Due 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark Group" or the "Company") today announced an offer to exchange up to $550 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 issued in a private offering in November 2018 (the "Old Notes") for an equivalent amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Notes").

The exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, unless extended. Tenders of Old Notes must be made before the exchange offer expires and may be withdrawn any time prior to the expiration of the exchange offer. The exchange offer is being made to satisfy the Company's obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the Old Notes, and does not represent a new financing transaction.

The terms of the exchange offer are set forth in a prospectus dated February 4, 2019. Copies of the prospectus and the other exchange offer documents may be obtained from the exchange agent:

Regions Bank

1180 West Peachtree Street

Suite 1200

Atlanta, Georgia

Attention: Kristine Prall

Telephone: (404) 581-3742

Facsimile: (404)-581-3770

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any Old Notes or Exchange Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Old Notes and has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of Newmark Group's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-229218), which became effective on January 31, 2019.

