OneTrust Releases Comprehensive California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Compliance Solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a year until the groundbreaking California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) goes into effect, OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2000, today announced OneTrust for CCPA, a comprehensive solution for companies to operationalize CCPA compliance.

OneTrust for CCPA is a full set of solutions and services specifically designed to implement CCPA features, requirements and workflows and can be scaled to support a harmonized global privacy program. OneTrust for CCPA includes:

CCPA Research and Readiness Portal : Understand the CCPA with OneTrust's in-depth research on the law, including CCPA summaries, comparisons and guidance; a state and federal law and data breach law tracker and a CCPA Readiness and Planning Assessment.

: Understand the CCPA with OneTrust's in-depth research on the law, including CCPA summaries, comparisons and guidance; a state and federal law and data breach law tracker and a CCPA Readiness and Planning Assessment. CCPA Privacy Management Software : Three new tailored offerings, including a CCPA "Do Not Sell" and "Consumer Rights" Bundle, a CCPA Privacy Governance Bundle and a CCPA Consumer Engagement Bundle, with specific features and workflows designed to address the granular requirements of CCPA that can also expand to address the needs for a harmonized global privacy program.

: Three new tailored offerings, including a CCPA "Do Not Sell" and "Consumer Rights" Bundle, a CCPA Privacy Governance Bundle and a CCPA Consumer Engagement Bundle, with specific features and workflows designed to address the granular requirements of CCPA that can also expand to address the needs for a harmonized global privacy program. CCPA Professional Services : New hands-on offerings from OneTrust's professional services team include a CCPA Health Check with an analysis and report on current operational gaps within the CCPA, a CCPA Implementation Program to help with using OneTrust for CCPA software, CCPA Managed Services for ongoing management of key CCPA operational activities and the CCPA Validation, a post-implementation validation and attestation letter of compliance.

: New hands-on offerings from OneTrust's professional services team include a CCPA Health Check with an analysis and report on current operational gaps within the CCPA, a CCPA Implementation Program to help with using OneTrust for CCPA software, CCPA Managed Services for ongoing management of key CCPA operational activities and the CCPA Validation, a post-implementation validation and attestation letter of compliance. CCPA Community: Tap into a network of CCPA privacy professionals through PrivacyConnect, free CCPA workshops in cities across the globe, and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference. In addition, the free CCPA by OneTrust Mobile App can be used to search, highlight and bookmark the full CCPA text, available for Apple iOS and Android devices and the CCPA Advisory Board to provide direct input in the OneTrust CCPA roadmap.

"While many companies spent months or even years preparing for the GDPR, the CCPA adds new internal governance and consumer-facing requirements that require a comprehensive approach for compliance. Plus, companies that do business in California that may not have been impacted by the GDPR are now suddenly required to build a strong privacy program," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust for CCPA delivers the most comprehensive approach to CCPA on the market, helping organizations of all sizes and all levels of privacy maturity tackle the CCPA with the right consulting services and technology they need to manage the CCPA at scale."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by 43 awarded patents and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 650 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

