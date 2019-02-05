Caveonix Announces New Infrastructure Options for its Hybrid Cloud Risk & Compliance Management Solution

Server and Storage Options from Dell EMC Available for GDPR and Multi-Cloud Compliance Offering for Service Providers with RiskForesight Solution from Caveonix

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix, the first company providing proactive defense against security and compliance risks in hybrid cloud environments, today announces a new collaborative relationship with Dell EMC. Caveonix now offers a hardened risk and compliance management solution for service providers based on the Caveonix RiskForesight platform running on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with VMware and scale-out Dell EMC Isilon storage powering hybrid cloud infrastructures.

The solution is designed to enable service providers to offer continuous cyber and compliance risk management for customers in hybrid and multi-cloud deployments on dedicated or multi-tenant configurations. Stricter compliance requirements trigger severe cost and management issues for companies relying on diverse and agile hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. By serving as a centralized data and access control hub for hybrid clouds, RiskForesight's unique Risk Management Control Plane (RMCP) slashes and eliminates needless security blind spots and compliance gaps, restoring customers' risk visibility and confidence in compliant deployments.

"We're pleased to add Caveonix as a solution partner," said Douglas Lieberman, Solutions Director, Dell EMC Global Alliances. "Caveonix's RiskForesight platform enables service providers' to offer continuous and proactive Risk and Compliance Management as a Service (RCMaaS) to their customers. Combined with best-in-class infrastructure solutions from Dell Technologies, RiskForesight empowers customers to manage their risk and compliance posture to mitigate risks and help meet industry standards and government regulatory requirements through continuous automated monitoring and active defense."

"As a leading company redefining risk and compliance management for the hybrid cloud workload protection and security posture management market, Caveonix is delighted to collaborate with Dell EMC. This relationship enables Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to bring to market Risk, Compliance, and Forensic Management as a service on their cloud platforms for proactive cloud workload protection as well as providing a way to help meet industry and regulatory compliance requirements such as GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, ISO, FFIEC, FISMA and others," said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of Caveonix. "This offering provides Caveonix's integrated cyber risk and compliance solution with best-in-class infrastructure products and software from Dell EMC and VMware to address the challenge of protecting an ever-increasing attack surface as well as maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements."

About Caveonix

Caveonix is redefining comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload protection on a single platform. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight, allows service providers and enterprises to continuously detect, predict and act on risks due to Cyber threats and Compliance requirements impacting their hybrid cloud workloads. The RiskForesight platform can be deployed in a single or multi-tenant configuration and offers real-time visibility to hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with full-stack risk assessment of the cloud infrastructure, workload platforms, as well as applications and data running on the workloads. RiskForesight's advanced analytics engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, Cyber and Compliance risk analysis and mitigation models to secure the workloads across the full Risk Management Control Plane (RMCP) of network, compute and security layers. For more information, visit www.caveonix.com.

